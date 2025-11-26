Kenny Loggins Nominated To The Songwriters Hall of Fame As 'Footloose' Surpasses One Billion Streams

(Jensen) He's already "the king of movie soundtracks," but now two-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins, who continues to inspire new generations with his enduring compositions and recordings, is celebrating two major career milestones: a nomination to the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the record-breaking success of his timeless anthem "Footloose," which recently surpassed one billion­--that's right, one billion--streams on Spotify.

Known for crafting some of the most iconic songs in pop culture history, Loggins' enduring influence spans five decades-from his early work with Loggins & Messina to era-defining hits like "This Is It," "I'm Alright," "Danger Zone," and "Footloose." His music has become the soundtrack to countless memories and remains a cornerstone of American popular music.

This recognition comes as Loggins' impact continues to be celebrated across the country. On Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., the Sound Support Foundation and Adam Reader, the Professor of Rock, will "cut loose" and induct Kenny Loggins into the People's Music Hall of Fame during the annual ceremony at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

Loggins will also be honored on February 14, 2026-Valentine's Day-at the Power of Love Gala 2026 in Las Vegas, where his humanitarian work and musical legacy will be celebrated among peers and friends.

"Five decades ago, I began a musical journey that has been incredibly rewarding," said Loggins. "I'm thrilled to see my songs continue to find new life with new fans after all these years. One billion streams for 'Footloose' is almost unimaginable. I'm grateful that my work still resonates with so many people."

As Loggins continues to evolve as an artist and storyteller, fans can look forward to the Spring 2026 premiere of Conviction of the Heart, an intimate new documentary directed by Tony- and Emmy-winning filmmaker Dori Berinstein. The film received strong early praise following its sneak-preview screening at the Newport Folk Festival via newportFILM, where What's Up Newp noted that it "takes viewers deep inside Loggins' creative process, featuring backstage and onstage footage ... as well as personal revelations about his challenges as a rock-star dad and husband." Blending rare archival material with new interviews featuring Loggins and his children, as well as Clive Davis, Jimmy Messina, David Foster, and Kevin Bacon, Conviction of the Heart offers an unprecedented look at a musician defined by authenticity, compassion, and continual reinvention.

Widely regarded as "the king of movie soundtracks," Loggins' signature songs for films such as Caddyshack, Footloose, Top Gun, A Star Is Born, and Top Gun: Maverick have transcended generations, and his recent appearance on stage at the Newport Folk Festival proved once again that his live performances remain electric, emotional, and unforgettable.

Together, these career milestones, honors, and new projects position 2026 to be an extraordinary year for Kenny Loggins-one that celebrates both his legacy and his continued creative evolution.

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