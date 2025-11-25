KISS Share 'Ultimate Alive!' Playlist Curated By Eddie Kramer

(fcc) KISS have released a specially curated playlist for fans, hand-picked by renowned music producer and longtime KISS-collaborator Eddie Kramer. The special offering celebrates the 50th anniversary of KISS' classic Alive! album, which Kramer played a pivotal role in helping create. The playlist debuts alongside an in-depth interview with Eddie featured on the KISS website and Kiss Army newsletter.

Kramer's involvement with KISS began in the early days of the band in 1973, when he produced the five song KISS demo at Electric Lady Studios. He'd go on to produce a handful of KISS albums including Rock and Roll Over, Love Gun, Alive II, Ace Frehley's 1978 solo effort and Alive III. His legacy with the band continues into 2025 with his work on the new Alive! Super Deluxe edition box set, which included newly mixed shows from 1975 taped in Detroit, Michigan, Davenport, Iowa, Cleveland, Ohio and Wildwood, New Jersey.

This month's playlist is the fourth installment of a tribute to KISS fans through fan-created playlists. The ongoing series of playlists highlights KISS's efforts, following their retirement from touring, to unite fan communities and continue their lasting connection to the KISS Army members. KISS hopes to continue to engage in similar collaborations and activations with fans in the future.

Check out the 'Ultimate Alive!' playlist below and Read the conversation with Kramer here.

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