Oasis Wrap Up Live '25 Reunion Tour

(Live Nation) On Sunday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oasis performed the final show of their triumphant all conquering Oasis Live '25 tour. The 41 electrifying nights received unilateral praise and rave reviews across the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, Australia, and South America.

In August 2024 Oasis ended 16 long years of feverish speculation by confirming their long-awaited return. The reunion that so many thought would never come to pass was now finally, unbelievably, a reality. The Oasis Live '25 tour became a cultural phenomenon overnight. The anticipation surrounding the year-long build up to the opening show captivated the attention and devotion of generations all over the world.

On 4th July 2025 fans from as far as Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America travelled to Cardiff for the tour's opening. The audience were awed. Completely united. Endlessly giving. Every word screamed back at the band in a moment of pure harmony and joy. It had begun. The Sunday Times confirmed, "the biggest rock comeback in history. This is the start of Oasis summer."

The global multi-generational enthusiasm for Oasis Live '25 cannot be underestimated. "Oasis have finally conquered the States", claimed Billboard as the tour reached North America. In New Jersey Vogue said, "more than a decade after their infamous (and, thankfully, temporary) breakup, the band's lore and allure have remained firmly intact - and proven irresistible to 20-somethings." In Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter said, "fans of every generation were present, but the evening belonged to those born this century - many of whom cried through song after song." In Mexico City, El Universal said, "in every city they visit, more than a concert, it's a cultural event." Korean newspaper Dong-A Daily saw, "92% of the audience in their teens and thirties. The younger generation was thrilled". Rolling Stone Japan witnessed, "a social phenomenon that has even drawn in Generation Z".

The tour has filled people's lives with a sense of togetherness. When Oasis Live '25 returned to Wembley Stadium in September the Guardian saw "the closest anyone has felt to national peace in decades ... The unity and euphoria it created is unforgettable."

Oasis Live '25 has created moments of impulsive celebration that will go down in folklore. At Manchester's Heaton Park fans created a new local landmark in Gallagher Hill, whilst the NME saw "the true opening night of the mammoth Live '25 tour, with Oasis mania taking over every part of the city". Hordes of fans surrounded Dublin's Croke Park, unified in their roaring rendition of Half The World Away. In Melbourne a local bar owner published an open love letter to Oasis, calling the tour an "unexpected force for good" and an "economic juggernaut" for the city, crediting the tour with rescuing his business by generating unprecedented footfall. A viral moment captured the Melbourne fans packed across the steps of the Southern Cross Station, singing Don't Look Back In Anger. In Buenos Aires the crowd delivered the tour's finest poznań - the nightly ritual surge of bodies and voices as Oasis launch into Cigarettes & Alcohol. Thousands lined the streets of Santiago, eyes fixed on the swarm of drones forming the band's iconic logo above the Estadio Nacional - a signature pre-show moment in every one of the 17 Oasis Live '25 cities.

During all of this, Oasis fever has dominated the airwaves, streaming platforms and the UK Official Charts. This is showing no sign of slowing, with the newly released Familiar To Millions (25th Anniversary Edition), Time Flies, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and Definitely Maybe all currently in the UK Top 40.

The Oasis Live '25 Tour has cemented the band's place at the very top table in rock history. From their hometown to the Americas, to Australia and Asia, generations of Oasis fans came together for a shared experience of euphoria and joy. An incomparable moment in culture, the Live '25 Tour closes having changed the game and setting what may well turn out to be an unreachable bar.

Oasis Live '25 Tour Dates Were As Below.

JULY 2025

Fri 4 Jul - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 5 Jul - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 11 Jul - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 12 Jul - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wed 16 Jul - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 19 Jul - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 20 Jul - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 25 Jul - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 26 Jul - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wed 30 Jul - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

Sat 2 Aug - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 3 Aug - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 8 Aug - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 9 Aug - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tue 12 Aug - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 16 Aug - Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sun 17 Aug - Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sun 24 Aug - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Mon 25 Aug - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Thu 28 Aug - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

Sun 31 Aug - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

Mon 1 Sep - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

Sat 6 Sep - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Sun 7 Sep - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Fri 12 Sep - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 13 Sep - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 27 Sep - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 28 Sep - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER 2025

Tues 21 Oct - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Sat 25 Oct - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov - Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov - Estadio MorumBIS, Sao Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov - Estadio MorumBIS, Sao Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

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