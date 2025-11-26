(Western Publicity) Riot Fest is officially in the holiday spirit - with new holiday merch and Early Turkey tickets on-sale Today! The Riot Fest team briefly stepped away from Thanksgiving prep (and the annual white-board strategy session for our extremely competitive touch-football game) to drop two things you actually want this season: Early Turkey tickets for 2026 and a fresh batch of holiday merch for everyone on your list.
Early Bird tickets are available now through Cyber Monday (December 1) - your chance to lock in the lowest prices for Riot Fest 2026, happening September 18-20 at Douglass Park.
This year's holiday collection features ornaments, pajamas, sweatshirts, and plenty more festive nonsense guaranteed to delight friends, family, and that one cousin who only shows up for dessert. Visit riotfest.org for all of the holiday offerings! Riot Fest holiday merch includes Christmas tree ornaments, pajamas, sweatshirts and more!
Riot Fest Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With New Merch And The Early Turkey Ticket Pre-Sale
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