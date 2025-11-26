Warren Haynes' 'Tales of Ordinary Madness' Remastered and Remixed

(Press Here) GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov't Mule front man Warren Haynes has announced a re-mixed and re-mastered version of his debut solo studio album, Tales of Ordinary Madness. Due out January 30th via Megaforce Records, the new, expanded 12-track album, featuring one bonus song not included on the original, was produced by Chuck Leavell and co-produced by Haynes, re-mixed by Jim Scott at Plyrz Studios, and re-mastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound. To tease the new 2026 edition, Haynes has issued the first single, the album's fiery opener "Fire In the Kitchen".

Tales of Ordinary Madness was originally released in March 1993. Haynes introduced himself as a solo artist with an impressive collection of songs that perfectly balance his soulful songwriting and powerful guitar work, set against a diverse sound blending the many styles that have influenced him including rock, blues, and soul. Upon its release, Rolling Stone hailed it as "a powerful solo debut" and added, "Haynes reveals himself as an expressive songwriter equally adept at melodically exquisite Jimi Hendrix-influenced ballads and blasting rockers." AllMusic called the album, "a refreshing change of pace" from his work with the Allman Brothers Band, which he was then a full-time member of, and noted, "The focus on Tales of Ordinary Madness is clearly on Haynes' songwriting chops...[and] the most exceptional thing about Tales of Ordinary Madness is his vocal performance, the overall impact of which stays with the listener far longer than any particular song or hook." AllMusic also declared at the time that Haynes "amply demonstrates why he is one of the most lauded straight-ahead rock lead guitarists of the '90s," a statement that has only further solidified over the last three decades as Haynes has since been ranked among the "Greatest Guitarists of All Time" by Rolling Stone.

In February, Haynes will embark on a rare, intimate solo tour. During the stripped-down, two-set shows, Warren and his guitar will explore all aspects of his incredible catalog - including songs from Gov't Mule, his solo recordings, and the Allman Brothers Band - playing hits and rarities as well as a wide variety of music that has inspired and influenced his acclaimed career. The 11-date tour, traveling from February 12-26, includes two nights at the new Blue Note Los Angeles (February 17 & 18) with two shows per night. Following his solo outing, the Winter of Warren 2026 Tour will continue with a short run of Warren Haynes Band headlining dates from March 1-7. See the dates below and pre-order/pre-save the album here

Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam

December 13 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena +

Gov't Mule New Year's Run

December 28 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

December 30 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Warren Haynes Solo

February 12 - Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts

February 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

February 14 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

February 15 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre for the Performing

February 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (early & late shows)

February 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Blue Note Los Angeles (early & late shows)

February 20 - Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

February 22 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

February 23 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

February 24 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

February 26 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

Warren Haynes Band

February 27 - Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Amp Jam #2 *

March 1 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

March 3 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

March 4 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

March 7 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

Gov't Mule

April 10 - Charleston, SC @ The Refinery

April 10-12 - Miramar Beach, FL - Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend *

+ Warren Haynes & Friends with Stone Temple Pilots, MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, and a special tribute to Phil Lesh

* indicates festival appearance

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