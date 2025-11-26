Humankind Deliver New Song 'Black Sands'

(ROAR) Humankind return with their new single "Black Sands" dives deep into the weight of responsibility carried from a young age, pushing their blend of modern heaviness and melodic vulnerability into even darker territory.

The band had this to say, "'Black Sands' deals with the burden of having to carry great responsibilities from a young age. Everything is a struggle, nothing comes easy, nothing is given for free.

"It addresses the longing for a tangible being or higher power that lifts the weight off our shoulders and takes us into its embrace, allowing us to finally rest and realize that life is more than just fighting and suffering."

Produced, mixed, and mastered once again by Christoph Wieczorek (Sawdust Recordings), "Black Sands" pushes Humankind's signature sound to new emotional extremes. Crushing guitars, soaring hooks, and a sense of relentless pressure define the track, capturing the band's blend of modern metalcore, post-hardcore atmosphere, and raw confessional energy.

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Humankind Deliver New Song 'Black Sands'

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