Lockjaw Announce New Single 'We Won't Back Down'

(MDPR) Lockjaw are ready to strike back. The band has officially announced their next single, "We Won't Back Down," set to drop December 4, 2025 , alongside the kickoff of their Everything is Heavier in Texas Tour . Fans can expect an explosive return, with a fist-raising anthem built for anyone tired of lies, corruption, and division.

Musically, the track promises massive guitars, thunderous drums, and soaring choruses that hit like a hammer. Lyrically, it calls out deception, rallies strength, and refuses to be silenced.

"The song is an anthemic war cry against the lies we've been told by our own government - the one we're supposed to trust," says guitarist Jeff Ogle. "It's about standing your ground, calling out corruption, and refusing to back down."

Lockjaw will join Upon A Burning Body as special guests, with main support from The Browning , plus local support in each city. The tour kicks off December 4, 2025, in San Antonio, TX at Vibes Underground and will deliver a full-throttle Texas metal takeover across multiple cities.

Lockjaw are proud to welcome Alex Hamp (War of Ages) as their new drummer. Known for world-class precision and high-energy performances, Alex adds a fresh punch to Lockjaw's relentless sound.

"Having Alex behind the kit has been a game changer," says Jeff Ogle. "The chemistry clicked right away - it feels like he's been part of Lockjaw from day one."

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