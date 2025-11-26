NANOWAR OF STEEL Announce 'The Genghis Khan EP to End All Genghis Khan EPs'

(Napalm Records) Parody metal masters NANOWAR OF STEEL are headed out on the road-and they packed some brand-new music! What better to support their upcoming tour with Mongolian rockers Uuhai than The Genghis Khan EP to End All Genghis Khan EPs? Out on January 7, 2026 via Napalm Records, the Italian jokesters once again display their fearlessly humorous, and compositionally vast repertoire, proving that no shoes are too big for them to fill-evidently, not even mongol gutals.

Fittingly, NANOWAR OF STEEL's latest offering invites fans to a "Feet & Greet" like you've never seen one. As a first single, this is supported by Amaranthe's Mikael Sehlin. Filled to the brim with cheesy feet puns and even a growled nursery rhyme, all wrapped in catchy industrial sounds, NANOWAR OF STEEL deliver yet another quirky marvel.

But knowing the Italian five-piece, this of course isn't enough. On their upcoming 27-date tour through Europe, starting on January 9, 2026 and just days after the release of The Genghis Khan EP to End All Genghis Khan EPs, they offer their "Feet & Greet" as a real VIP experience. Divided into the tiers "Cradle of Feet" and "70,000 Tons of Emmental", the latter including a copy of the EP, this is a chance for fans to lock toes and get closer to their favorite band.

NANOWAR OF STEEL about "Feet & Greet": "We always thought feet in the metal scene were underrated, and VIP meet & greet tickets overrated. So to make things even we combined both things, and we wrote a soundtrack for this incredible event - Feet & Greet. We invited our old friend Mikael Sehlin from Amaranthe to scream from the depths of his foot on this song, and we all wish you can sing along with him how many toes your feet have!"

Naturally, the Power Parody five-piece also brings it on with the catchy hymn "Genghis Khan (The Genghis Khan Song to End All Genghis Khan Songs)" with a feature from Enrico di Lorenzo of Hideous Divinity, additionally venturing into the world of programming languages again with "Kotlin". Rounding these three new songs off is the previously released single "IRIDE", finding its home within The Genghis Khan EP to End All Genghis Khan EPs.

The physical version of the EP will be a tour edition-mainly sold at merch tables throughout Europe, so you'd better be there if you want to complete your collection! NANOWAR OF STEEL start their "Across Europe Tour" on January 9, 2026 in the Dutch city of Tilburg, playing 27 shows all across the continent, before concluding their campaign in Berlin on February 8. Joining them are not only Mongolia's rising rockers Uuhai, but also rotating openers. A tour to behold!

NANOWAR OF STEEL about The Genghis Khan EP to End All Genghis Khan EPs: "The Genghis Khan EP to End all Genghis Khan EPs is an EP dedicated to an historical figure that no one ever ever wrote ever songs about about ever, except only for Sabaton, Warkings, The Hu, Avantasia, Uuhai, Cavalera Conspiracy, and Iron Maiden. The almost title track tells 97% of the truth about the Mongolian painter, rejected by the Art Academy of Ulaanbataar. The Side B of the EP is dedicated to NANOWAR OF STEEL's real life: multispectral satellite imagery ('IRIDE') and JVM Languages with out of the box type inference ('Kotlin')."

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