Sublime Launching New Touring Festival Sublime Me Gusta

(Beachwood) Sublime is proud to announce the launch of their very own touring music festival, Sublime Me Gusta, debuting in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the scenic Panther Island Pavilion.

This groundbreaking new event marks the beginning of a national festival series built around the timeless sound, spirit, and cultural impact of Sublime. Taking its name from the iconic lyric "Me gusta mi reggae, me gusta punk rock" from the song "Caress Me Down," the festival embodies everything Sublime stands for: sun-soaked vibes, rebellious spirit, and a love for music without boundaries. Tickets for Sublime Me Gusta Festival are on sale now at www.MeGustaFest.com. Tickets start at $89.99 for General Admission.

For this historic inaugural celebration, Sublime will be joined by their long-time friends and fellow icons, Slightly Stoopid, uniting two of the most influential bands in the punk-reggae-rock world on one stage. Fans can expect an immersive day of live music, community, and good vibes as Sublime Me Gusta makes its debut in Texas. The full festival lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. The festival will also offer craft beer sampling as a $15.99 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 PM.

Sublime Me Gusta Festival is co-produced by Sublime and Brew Ha Ha Productions, one of the nation's premier independent festival producers known for delivering world-class, artist-curated experiences across the country. Together, Sublime and BHHP aim to create an unforgettable festival environment celebrating the music and culture that have inspired generations.

Sublime Me Gusta Festival 2026 Dates:

May 9 - Ft. Worth, TX • with Slightly Stoopid supporting

June 27 - Oregon (City and Venue TBA)

Each stop will feature a lineup hand-picked to represent the crossroads of reggae and punk - blending the laid-back grooves and the high-voltage attitude that have always been at the heart of Sublime. Fans can expect full-day events packed with live performances, local vendors, art, food, drinks, and exclusive Sublime experiences designed to bring the culture to life.

"It's always been our dream to put on a Festival for our friends and family," says Jakob Nowell, front man of Sublime. "It's punk rock, hip hop, reggae, surf - all facets of true west coast alternative culture that has been kept alive for generations by fans and musicians alike. This is our era now and we got nothing but love for everyone coming with us."

"As someone who lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, I couldn't be more excited to launch the first-ever Sublime Me Gusta Festival right in our own backyard," said event co-producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions. "Sublime and Slightly Stoopid are two of the most influential bands of our generation and bringing them together for this new festival is something truly special. Fort Worth is the perfect place to kick off Sublime Me Gusta, and we can't wait to share the full experience with everyone."

Following their record-breaking 2025 comeback and a wave of sold-out shows, Sublime Me Gusta Festival represents the next evolution of Sublime's story - a chance to connect with fans in a setting built around the community, sound, and freedom that the band has always represented. 2026 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for Sublime as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled album with two special nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, April 17 and 18, marking the kickoff of a year-long celebration honoring the 1996 groundbreaking album. Their highly anticipated new album, Till The Sun Explodes, is also set to be released in early 2026. The band recently made history with the breakout single "Ensenada," which spent seven consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, setting the record for the longest run at #1 on alternative radio in 2025. The forthcoming album marks an exciting new chapter for Sublime while honoring the legacy that has inspired fans for more than three decades.

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