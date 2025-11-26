Sylosis Announce 'The New Flesh' Album With Title Track Video

(NBR) Sylosis have revealed the first details of their seventh studio album, titled The New Flesh, slated to drop on February 20th 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The colossal tetrad featuring Josh Middleton (guitar/lead vocals), Ali Richardson (drums), Conor Marshall (guitar) and Ben Thomas (bass), have also unleashed a god-tier single, the album title track 'The New Flesh'.

The band shared, "Introducing The New Flesh. This is us solidifying the line up of the band and moving forward with a new sense of purpose and aggression. After having spent so much of the last 2 years on the road, The New Flesh, and the songs that will follow from the album, have been written with the live environment in mind. There is an energy running through these songs that we've never felt on a Sylosis album, until now. We'll see you all in 2026 - Josh, Ali, Ben, Conor"

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