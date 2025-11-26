The Rods Deliver 'Tears For The Innocent' Video

(Massacre Records) The Rods have unveiled the new video for "Tears for the Innocent" - a haunting and emotionally charged track which stands as one of the most poignant moments on their latest album "Wild Dogs Unchained".

Written and sung by guitarist/vocalist David "Rock" Feinstein, "Tears for the Innocent" is a heartfelt reflection on the devastation of war and the human suffering it leaves behind.

"This song is about senseless war, and the innocent people that die because of it," explains Feinstein. "We cry for those innocent people and feel sorry for what they have lost - their homes, their land, their lives."

With its powerful message and stirring melodies, "Tears for the Innocent" showcases The Rods' timeless ability to merge heavy riffs with genuine emotion - a reminder that classic metal can still carry deep meaning and conscience.

The new video follows the release of "Wild Dogs Unchained", a record that redefines the band's legacy with renewed fire and uncompromising energy.

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