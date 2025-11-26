Visions Of Atlantis Announces Orchestral Album 'Armada - An Orchestral Voyage'

(Napalm) Visions Of Atlantis announce their new album. Armada - An Orchestral Voyage is a masterful interpretation of their successful most recent album, Pirates II - Armada, which gained them top 5 charting positions in Germany and Austria upon its release in 2024.

Sailing on through and showing the depth of the music in a whole new way, the album is now reimagined with a completely new instrumental mix on Armada - An Orchestral Voyage! With It, Visions Of Atlantis compose themselves to accompany your very own adventures, be that reading or gaming.

With the album announcement also comes the first single: The hauntingly beautiful new rendition of "Ashes To The Sea" follows the gentle notes of the original ballad, sending shivers down your spine.

Clementine Delauney about "Ashes To The Sea": "We are delighted to present another immersive work with Armada - An Orchestral Voyage. This very first track, 'Ashes to the Sea,' is very dear to me because of the original message it carries. In this version, the words fall silent, leaving space for emotions and vibrations to envelop the listener, who is then free to imagine and feel along with the strings and the beautiful orchestral arrangements."

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