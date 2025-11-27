downcast Go 'Home' With Sammy From WSTR

(Rage PR) Bristol emo favorites downcast are delighted to bring you all their new EP in full, and have a brand new single and video for you as part of the launch! downcast's new EP, Nothing Left To Give, is out today. After the success of the title track (which features Jessie from Dream State), downcast are today unveiling the final single from the EP. After the heavier approach of their last single, "Home" sees them returning more to the pop punk part of their sound. Assisting them in that is a guest appearance on the new single by Sammy from Liverpool pop punk outfit WSTR.

We are handing over to downcast frontman Liam Edwards to explain a bit about Home, talking about the themes of the song, and just how they ended up with a puppet in the video:

"Our single 'home' is about feeling sick of adulthood and reminiscing about old times. It's fuelled by angst, and you may think I'm being dramatic, but I compare some of my life experiences to horror video games such as Silent Hill and Outlast. There's a line in the song that says 'I wanna go back home, try on all of my old clothes'. When I first sent over vocals for it, our guitarist Ben mentioned that we should do a music video where we're all wearing lots of different outfits, so I ran with that idea and expanded on it.

"I did a lot of preparation for this shoot as I was very particular about how I wanted each shot to look in order to create a nostalgic '90s vibe. I wanted to create a living room setting - something like 'The Motivation Proclamation' music video by Good Charlotte. I used furniture from my own house and stuff that was lying around the studio.

"Unfortunately, Sammy from WSTR couldn't make it to the shoot to perform his feature, so I had the idea of using a puppet instead. I wanted us to be watching him on TV like kids on a Saturday morning. We weren't sure how achievable this was at first, but my talented girlfriend was able to make one in just one day.

"It turned out to be one of the most fun and unique shoots we've ever been a part of. It reminds me of music videos I would see on TV when I was growing up, and I hope that all of the '90s kids like me will appreciate it in the same way when they see it."

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