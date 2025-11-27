Edan H Channels 80s Arena Rock With 'Give It Up (Never Gonna)'

(Black-Roos) Edan H is turning back the clock with his high-octane new single "Give It Up (Never Gonna)". Built for stadiums and open highways, this full-throttle track is a tribute to the glory days of '80s arena rock, unfiltered, unapologetic, and proudly stuck in time.

From the opening riff to the final chorus, "Give It Up (Never Gonna)" delivers everything classic rock fans crave: scorching guitars, shimmering synths, and a chorus made to be shouted at full volume. Rather than hiding its influences, it embraces them, channeling the energy and excess of an era when rock ruled the world.

"This track is an anthem for anyone who refuses to quit," says Edan H. "It's about resilience, defiance, and staying true to yourself. I didn't want to reinvent anything, I wanted to make something that could've come straight off a cassette in 1987. Windows down, volume up."

Reflecting on his influences, Edan explains the dual musical roots that shaped his sound: "Growing up, I was torn between two sounds, the heavy riffs of Priest and Sabbath, and the glitzy hair bands of the Sunset Strip. My first solo EP, Back to Eden, leaned heavier, capturing the sound I would've made in my teens. These days, my style blends both. But with 'Give It Up', I wanted to go all-in on that glossy, big-hook, leather-and-hairspray kind of rock. Honestly, watching the final season of Cobra Kai got me right back into that headspace, it was like flipping a switch!"

"Give It Up (Never Gonna)" is a love letter to a louder, flashier time, crafted by someone who lived through the era, absorbed every note, and never forgot how it made them feel. No modern twist. No reinvention. Just pure, fist-in-the-air rock and roll.

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