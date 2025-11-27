Fatal Vision Give Thompson Square's 'Breakers' A Rock Makeover With New Video

(SFE) Canadian melodic rock band Fatal Vision is proud to announce the release of their new video, "Breakers (Duet Version)", a refreshed and emotionally charged interpretation of "Breakers", originally performed by U.S. country duo Thompson Square.
Fatal Vision first released the audio version of "Breakers" (Duet Version) in 2023, featuring vocalist Christine Corless; the new video brings renewed depth, chemistry, and dramatic intensity to the song's message of heartbreak, division and emotional reckoning.
Lead vocalist Simon Marwood explains the unexpected return of the track:
"We originally released our cover of the wonderful Thompson Square song 'Breakers' in 2023, and an unexpected free spot came up in our schedule for this month. It's always been near and dear to us and our fans, goes over really well live, and life sometimes provides unexpected moments for particular messages, like it or not... so we hit the road to the autumn leaves in the Quebec countryside, and here it is. The looks Christine and I both give to the camera right at the end of the first chorus certainly drive the message home. Because some people are fixers... but some people decidedly are breakers."
The music video, filmed against the striking backdrop of Quebec's autumn landscape, enhances the emotional weight of the song, capturing the tension between healing and breaking, hope and resignation.
This release follows the band's successful full-length album Three Times Lucky, released in 2024 to critical acclaim and supported by a full video-per-song concept.
The brand new Fatal Vision studio album Four Sides To Every Story has recently been completed, and is scheduled for release in 2026.
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