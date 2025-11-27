Mount Palatine Share 'Newborn Sun' Video

(GSP) Finnish heavy psych metal trio Mount Palatine reveal full details of their upcoming album Wormholy World, to be released on February 6th 2026 through Octopus Rising / Argonauta Records on CD and digital formats. Preorders will follow soon. Along with the announcement, the band presents their new single and official videoclip Newborn Sun.

"Newborn Sun is the closing song of Wormholy World. This massive hypnotic piece is more than ten minutes long and is living proof of how creativity can strike at the perfect moment. By spring 2024 the recording date for the rhythm tracks was already set, yet one song was still missing. In the middle of a jamming session, the missing piece appeared almost naturally, and two songs took shape. Newborn Sun flowed out nearly in the same form it appears on the album. The lyrics came just as effortlessly with the chorus calling for mantra like channelling. At its core, Newborn Sun proclaims a universal vision of the eternal cycle of life while carrying a deeply personal resonance."

Founded in Helsinki, Mount Palatine grew from long term musical chemistry and years of playing together. What started as casual jamming in 2020 soon evolved into a powerful creative force driven by improvisation and instinct. The trio features Jean the Baron on guitar and vocals, Count Boogie on bass, and Lord of the Groove on drums. Their sound moves from crushing sludge charged riffs to hypnotic psychedelic atmospheres, from fierce screams to ethereal clean passages. Every song becomes an immersive journey shaped by groove, weight and transcendental moods.

Drawing inspiration from doom, stoner, sludge, progressive metal and psychedelic rock, Mount Palatine create a signature blend that is intense yet fluid, spiritual yet grounded. Operating first under the name The Paladin, they released their debut album Cockroach Crusade in 2024. As their identity grew clearer, the band embraced their new name as a symbol of expansion and artistic rebirth.

Lyrically and thematically, Wormholy World explores cosmic and spiritual domains, reflecting on existence, creation, decay and the mysteries of the universe. Their music resonates on visceral and contemplative levels, inviting listeners to drift between the physical and the infinite. Fans of Elder, Stoned Jesus, Mastodon and Down may find familiar elements, though the band remain unmistakably their own.

The band says: "Wormholy World is an ultimate trip through destruction and recreation, the chaos of life and the universe itself. Musically, the album builds on the psychedelic heavy jams that define our sound. Through years of ensemble playing we have developed our own style of heavy psych metal, combining doom, stoner, sludge, psychedelic rock and progressive metal. These chaotic trips form a cosmic dance where fragile melodies break under crushing riffs only to reform into triumphant harmony. The vocals shift from ethereal choirs to harsh growls.

Like our debut Cockroach Crusade, the album was born from intense jam sessions. All songs were created and arranged through continuous riffs and live interplay in our own rehearsal space and home studio at Saarni Music. After the main tracks were captured, we added many layers of guitars, synths, effects and vocals until the songs reached their final cosmic form. The final touch came from Mactus the Magemaster at Saarni Music, bringing clarity and life to the recordings. While the debut explored many influences, this album brings a stronger sense of cohesion and focuses clearly on the artistic vision we want to pursue."

Mount Palatine, with their combination of visionary songwriting, cosmic heaviness and raw energy, are now ready to open the next chapter of their journey and invite listeners into the depths of Wormholy World.

Tracklist

1 The Sands 10:32

2 Whispers of the Holy Land 07:59

3 The Dreaming 08:40

4 Panther Eyes 06:08

5 Ethereal 09:28

6 Newborn Sun 10:38

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