NORNES Streaming New Album 'Thou Hast Done Nothing'

(ALL NOIR) French doom metal force NORNES present their new album "Thou Hast Done Nothing", which is now available to stream in its entirety. The record will see its official release on November 28, 2025 through Sleeping Church Records.

The band comments: "'Thou Hast Done Nothing' is above all a transitional album for Nornes. The Covid period brought about a change in the line-up, which allowed us to work differently on the heaviness of the sound. The arrival of Adri on guitar and Noe on drums marked a desire to put extra effort into the structure of the songs as well as the captivating atmospheres that could support the lyrics. Worked like a five-act film score accompanying a movie with multiple sequences...

"'Thou Hast Done Nothing' is Old English for 'Those who have done nothing'. It's as if to explain that the civilizational change currently underway is nothing new, that the decline caused by humanity's lack of foresight is perhaps only its fate. A personification of a large number of problems through the responsibility of a handful of people who made the wrong choices: an endless end, the love of the absurd, the lack of unity in the face of the agony of life, foresight, the hope for a new world.

"The cover art, painted in 1940 by Belgian painter Jean Delville, was an obvious choice to illustrate our point, showing a wheel that turns endlessly, symbolizing the eternal cycle and new beginnings (Samsara). Man, with his pride and misery, blindly shapes the block of his destiny. He accumulates crime, pain, and hatred, making the weight of evil heavier and heavier. Every mistake turns into pain and every injustice becomes suffering; evil returns to its author. It is this weight of accumulated evil that crushes humanity.

"'Thou hast done nothing' is an invitation to question ourselves, to seek to fight against our moral disorder by awakening our consciences...

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