Punk Rock Gives Back 2025 Announced

(Earshot) Punk Rock Gives Back returns to Alex's Bar for its 2nd Annual Charity Show and 3rd Annual Ornament Auction, bringing a full day of music, community, creativity, and charitable impact. Happening Saturday, December 13th at noon, the event is hosted once again by Bruce Zebel and powered by a lineup that embodies the heart grit, and spirit of Southern California punk.

This year's performers include Empired, The Jack Knives, Spark of Life, Rudy Nuno, Unsound Sunday, and a special DJ set from Danny Thompson of Face to Face. Admission is free, with attendees encouraged to show support by bidding, buying, volunteering, and getting involved.

At the center of the event is the beloved Annual Ornament Auction, supporting 30+ charities through one-of-a-kind, artist-created ornaments. It's a tradition that has grown not only in scale, but in meaning - a cornerstone of community-driven generosity within the punk world.

Artist Josh Dorius, a previous participant, captures the spirit perfectly: "I am extremely honored to have been included in the first annual Punk Rock Gives Back charity art auction... The fact that so many amazing artists are willing to donate their crafts to charity is not at all surprising. It's punk as $#@% to give a $#@%!"

Beyond the auction, the event will feature a curated vendor village with Two Birds Baking, Punk Rock Pottery, BoBo Delphina, Sp00ky Sprinkles Art, and The Outside Agitators.

Nonprofits also credit Punk Rock Gives Back with amplifying voices that often go unheard. Kel Izumine of Rock and Roll Rescue shares: "Words can't fully express how much Punk Rock Gives Back means to us. They champion small nonprofits, amplify the underdogs, and give us the support and visibility we need to make a real impact. The PRGB team are truly the change we want to see in the world. PRGB is the backbone of our work - a lifeline that reminds us WHY we do what we do."

And as Rachael Contreras of The RachaelORama Punk Show puts it: "I support Punk Rock Gives Back - turns out rebellion pairs nicely with charity!"

Everyone who RSVPs for the event here, will receive a free entry into day-of giveaways, featuring art, band merch, and more - a thank-you to the community for showing up and supporting the cause.

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