Queen Share The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' 360 Experience

(Hollywood Records) To mark the 50th anniversary of Queen's legendary hit "Bohemian Rhapsody" beginning its 9-week run at the top of the UK Singles Chart, the Queen The Greatest series invites viewers to enjoy, via an exciting new 360 degree experience, this iconic song.

Whether using a smartphone, tablet, desktop or laptop computer or a VR headset, visitors can now explore a wide range of visuals to celebrate Queen's masterpiece - including an exclusively produced video and a wealth of rare photos.

The new 360 video is set in a white void reminiscent of the color of the cover A Night At The Opera. Inside it, viewers will be able to hear "Bohemian Rhapsody" accompanied by a brand new video celebrating 50 years of the iconic song with classic moving images of Queen performing it live. The new 360 experience also includes the song's original promotional video, on screen lyrics and the single covers from around the world.

To access the 360 degree experience using a laptop or desktop computer, viewers can hold their mouse down and drag the cursor around to look around the white space and see a little silhouetto of a man. On a smartphone, you can turn it sideways to see a landscape ratio filling the screen and then move your phone to look around. Alternatively, if you are using a VR headset or viewer, you just need to place your phone into the viewer to explore the world of "Bohemian Rhapsody."

As a result, the new 'Bohemian Rhapsody 360 Experience' invites viewers to open their eyes, look up to the skies and see...though if further help is needed in accessing it, an instructional video is available here.

Initially released as the lead single from Queen's fourth studio album, A Night At The Opera, "Bohemian Rhapsody" first reached No.1 in the UK on November 29, 1975, remaining atop the chart for an unprecedented nine consecutive weeks. The band's advisors believed that issuing such an ambitious, six-minute track as a single would be disastrous, but Queen stuck to their guns and "Bohemian Rhapsody" is now widely accepted as their magnum opus. Having sold upwards of 6 million copies worldwide, it's since became the most streamed song from the 20th century and certified diamond in the US for combined digital sales/streams equal to 10 million units.

Originally released in November 1975, A Night At The Opera arguably remains Queen's most opulent artistic statement and it became their most successful album to that point, hitting the No.1 spot in five countries, including the UK. To mark its 50th anniversary, A Night At The Opera was recently reissued on crystal clear vinyl, while "Bohemian Rhapsody" also recently turned 50 with a new reissue in different formats, including a transparent, blue heavyweight 7" vinyl and as an exclusive 12" picture disc. Collectively, the two releases took Queen to new commercial and creative heights, securing their status as one of the most visionary bands Britain has ever produced. So, look up to the skies and see....

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