All-American Rejects Stream New Song 'Get This'

(PMPR) Fresh off an arena run with the Jonas Brothers, The All-American Rejects return with a new single, 'Get This,' from their highly anticipated album 'Sandbox,' now arriving this coming Spring.

The left-of-centre, indie-pop track is reminiscent of their earlier career hits like 'Gives You Hell' and 'Move Along' and lands with a cheeky video featuring the band on 5 different sets from classic holiday movies.

Tyson Ritter shares about the track: "Little hooks will sit in your pockets like a lead weight that won't shake out in the dryer. 'Get This' was a song born on a drive. It was made in the sunshine on the back porch of our family home. Pure fun like the company it was written around."

2025 has proved to be the biggest year of the band's career with highlights including a viral house party run that goes global next year. After teasing new music since spring, they've re-emerged with force - pulling in a new generation of fans and driving a true resurgence. Their breakout single 'Easy Come, Easy Go' powered the viral House Party Tour, which quickly became a cultural event with coverage on Nightline, CNN, FADER, Kerrang!, New York Magazine, NPR, and more. The track alone generated hundreds of millions of views across 3 music videos.

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