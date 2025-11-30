Amerakin Overdose Unleash Jonny Santos Produced 'Feliz Navidad'

(Adrenaline) In July 2024, Amerakin Overdose released their highly anticipated third album, Artificial Infection, a record that pushed their sound into darker, more experimental territory. The band has since teamed up with Jonny Santos (Spineshank/Silent Civilian), who is producing their upcoming fourth album. March 2025 marked the release of their bold, genre-twisting cover and video for Christina Aguilera's "Genie in a Bottle," followed by the crushing single "Point of No Return" in May and "Nothing (Without You)" featuring Jonny Santos in July.

In true Amerakin Overdose style, the shock rockers continue to push the boundaries and deliver some holiday cheer (or fear) with their new single "Feliz Navidad" produced by Jonny Santos (Spineshank/Silent Civilian) and co-produced by Nikolas Roy Quemtri.

"For years, fans have asked us to drop a Christmas song in true Amerakin Overdose fashion, and 'Feliz Navidad' was the one people kept throwing at us. Growing up, my dad played the original every holiday season, so this felt like the perfect way to honor him while giving our fans something they've been waiting for. When I mentioned the idea to Jonny, he was immediately excited and on board. For the video, we wanted pure chaos-something that shows we're a fun band that doesn't take ourselves too seriously. We came up in an era where nothing was off limits, and we wanted to bring that same energy into this release." - Cody Perez

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