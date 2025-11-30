Behemoth and Dimmu Borgir Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

(North Star) In October 2026, two of the most influential forces in extreme metal join together for a monumental live assault: Behemoth and Dimmu Borgir will embark on the "In League With Satan" Co-Headline Tour, storming across Europe and the UK. As special guests, the Swedish black metal icons Dark Funeral will add even more ferocity to an already devastating lineup.
This unholy trinity represents some of the darkest, most powerful, and most visionary acts the genre has ever produced. Fans can expect colossal stage productions, blistering performances, and an atmosphere steeped in occult grandeur and sonic extremity.
The "In League With Satan" tour promises to be one of the most anticipated extreme metal events of the decade. Dimmu Borgir says: "It's been a few years since we've done a proper European tour, and what a great way to get back out there-teaming up with our brothers in Behemoth for this massive European run. We'll be bringing a brand-new show with us, and we can't wait to share our next chapter with both new and familiar faces."
Nergal commented: "Legions of Europe! We decided to outdo ourselves and bring the biggest black metal package ever assembled. Behemoth, Dimmu Borgir and Dark Funeral...historic...biblical! Let's get evil as f***!"
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 3rd December.
Confirmed tour dates
09 Oct 2026 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
10 Oct 2026 - Zwickau, Germany - Sparkassen-Arena Zwickau
11 Oct 2026 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
13 Oct 2026 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
14 Oct 2026 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
16 Oct 2026 - Paris, France - Zenith
18 Oct 2026 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage
20 Oct 2026 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
22 Oct 2026 - Hamburg, Germany - Inselpark Arena
23 Oct 2026 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
24 Oct 2026 - Brno, Czech Republic - Hala Vodova
27 Oct 2026 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
29 Oct 2026 - Stockholm, Sweden - B-K
30 Oct 2026 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen
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