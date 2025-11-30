Best of Nine Inch Nails Redux Arrives With New Video

(SPKR) The Redux Serries companion album "Best of Nine Inch Nails Redux" has arrived. To celebrate the event, Marissa Nadler's hypnotic contribution 'The Great Below' is presented with a stunning music video created, directed and edited by the multi-talented artist for her NIN tribute song.

Marissa Nadler comments on 'The Great Below': "Both Milky and I were immediately drawn to the song's intimate darkness and atmosphere - elements that resonate deeply with our own work", the singer-songwriter and fine artist writes.

"In this version, we aimed to preserve the original's haunting sense of isolation and shimmering despair. Nine Inch Nails have an incredible ability to evoke emotion through restraint and texture, both in their records and in Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross's recent film scores.

"The sense of suspense created by that restraint in 'The Great Below' was immensely compelling to us. I've always been drawn to the slowest, saddest corners of a record - the ones that can open up into new realms - and 'The Great Below' felt like one of those rare portals."

Probably best know as a singer-songwriter, MARISSA NADLER released her critically acclaimed tenth studio full-length "New Radiations" in the summer of 2025. As a musician, the mezzo-sopranist is not easy to categorise as she seamlessly blends folk and country with elements of black and experimental metal. Yet MARISSA NADLER is not limited to music. Studying painting at the Rhode Island School of Design, she obtained a bachelor's degree in illustration and a master's degree in art education, and has explored artistic techniques such as painting, bookbinding, wood carving, and hot wax painting. And at least by now video art needs to be added this already impressive list. Watch the video below and order the CD and vinyl here

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