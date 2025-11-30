Equilibrium Share 'Nexus' Video As New Album Hits

(Nuclear Blast) Cinematic folk metallers Equilibrium have released their greatly anticipated new studio album, Equinox, via Nuclear Blast Records. In honour of this, the band have released an enchanting video for album track 'Nexus'.

Crowned with eldritch skill, Equinox brings together arcane riffs, poetic melodies and ritualistic hooks, revealing Equilibrium's blazing inner fire. Rene Berthiaume commented: "The work on "Nexus" started with a very simple idea: There was the guitar riff and there was the image of running people.

"I am very proud of the video because it is fully self-made and it was a huge challenge to film this during the coldest days of last year's winter in Germany. But the actual process of creating something is one of the most important parts for me in art in general.

"The same goes for the album 'Equinox' itself: It's been 6 years since our last album was released, and a lot of things have happened in that time. We've explored what Equilibrium actually means for us and what it should be now and in the future. We've continued down the path that we explored throughout the last albums, but at the same time we've reconnected with our older works. And on top of that, we've explored some new territories. You can now hear this result on Equinox, which is probably the most honest and personal album we've ever made. If "Equinox" would be a movie, it would be probably a mixture of "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" and "Princess Mononoke"."

Jessica Rosch commented :"For me, 'Nexus' is the heart of Equinox. And it's perhaps the moment where all the different forces of this album collide.

"The song and video are about that invisible thread between worlds, between who you were and who you are becoming. It's the story of integrating a soul. And in many ways it's holding all the grief, rage and beauty that live in that moment.

With "Equinox" we wanted to build a world and step back into our storyteller roots.

"To me the album feels like a ritual, like an offering. It leaves you with this very specific feeling after you've read a beautiful book. You are so invested in its universe and absolutely in awe with it that when you have to let it go it almost hurts. But in the most beautiful and bittersweet way. :-)

"It's raw, it's about endings and new beginnings, about shedding old skins while still carefully carrying their memory in your bones."

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