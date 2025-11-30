Opeth Get Animated For 'The Last Will and Testament' Anniversary

(C Squared Music) In celebration of the one-year anniversary of The Last Will and Testament, Opeth is proud to unveil a brand-new animated video crafted to bring the album's intricate story to life. Created by Absynthe Moon Media, the film offers a visual interpretation of the narrative that has intrigued fans since the record's release in November 2024.
The animated music video for "Paragraph 3"returns to the central family story at the heart of the album. Set during the reading of a 1920s patriarch's will, the video captures the shifting relationships and subtle tensions that shape the storyline, while allowing viewers to interpret the finer details for themselves.
Guided by Mikael Akerfeldt's story and concept, the visual narrative enhances the album's core themes: identity fractured by lies, legacies built on instability, and the slow unraveling of those who once believed they understood their place within the family. The result is a stirring and immersive complement to one of Opeth's most ambitious works.
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