The Modern Era Return With 'Dear Anyone'

(Earshot) After nearly a decade away, The Modern Era are officially back. The American rock band have released their new single "Dear Anyone". The track marks the group's first new music since 2016 and serves as the opening salvo to a long-awaited full-length album, coming in 2026.

Filmed at The Green Room in Minneapolis, the "Dear Anyone" video captures the raw, frenetic energy of The Modern Era's live show-lean, loud, and unfiltered. The new single also marks the next chapter in the band's evolution, featuring production work with legendary producer Jack Endino (Nirvana, Mudhoney, Screaming Trees) and showcasing the band's renewed focus, urgency, and hunger.

Formed in Minneapolis, The Modern Era-Jack Swagger, Chris Fister, Josh Ripley, Ben Pelowski, and Nick Pelowski-first emerged in 2013 with a series of independent releases that quickly earned attention in the Midwest rock scene. Their breakout moment arrived when the track "A Million Things" was featured in the A24 film Barely Lethal in 2015, followed by U.S. tours supporting the Meat Puppets and Richie Ramone behind their debut album Too Loud, Too Bad!

The band followed with 2016's Repeat Offender, then took an extended hiatus as members pursued personal projects. In 2022, their song "Under The Gun" appeared in the Amazon Prime film Drafted 2035, with Swagger also starring in the movie's lead role. Behind the scenes, the group quietly completed their second self-produced album-now ready for release in 2026.

"Dear Anyone" is the first taste of what's to come: a recharged, sharpened version of The Modern Era stepping confidently back into the spotlight.

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