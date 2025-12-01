All Time Low Take 'The Weather' To No. 1

(MUSES) For the third time in their highly-decorated, mutli-decade career, All Time Low officially have a Number One single to their name: "The Weather" currently sits at No. 1 on the Alternative Radio charts. This latest feat marks the third Number One single of the band's already-momentous career, having previously accomplished this feat with "Monsters" and "Sleepwalking." In fact, during its run at the top of the charts, "Monsters" became the longest-charting song ever having spent 18 weeks atop Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

While certainly no stranger to palpable buzz, it's been a decidedly whirlwind few months for All Time Low in the wake of their releasing Everyone's Talking!, the tenth full-length studio LP from the acclaimed outfit, released via their own imprint, Basement Noise Records, in partnership with Photo Finish Records/Virgin Music Group. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Current Alternative Albums chart, No. 3 on the Current Rock Albums chart and No. 8 on Billboard's Top Vinyl Albums.

Additionally, the band recently wrapped the first leg of their 30-plus-date EVERYONE'S TALKING! TOUR, the biggest headline tour of their career. Now they are headed on a sprint across the globe: The band touches down in Australia early this month for a set of dates before heading to Europe in late January for a string of shows including a gig at London's famed O2 Arena, in addition to stops in Paris, Prague, Barcelona and more, with support from Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong and The Paradox.

While the chart success and global touring is unquestionably satisfying for the band, last week All Time Low was honored in a heartfelt and truly meaningful fashion: on November 26, 2025, Baltimore County and County Executive Katherine Klausmeier proclaimed that day "All Time Low Day" in Baltimore County in recognition of the band's career accomplishments and charitable contributions. Additionally, Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott issued a Mayoral Salute to the band for their dedicated community service and cultural impact.

For a multi-decade outfit known for their anthemic, inimitable sound and fiercely loyal fanbase, the new LP stands as yet another marker of All Time Low's undeniable, everlasting impact on the music world. Even more fulfilling for the band, the stunning Everyone's Talking! is as clear an indicator as any that 20-plus years together as a band has collectively built to this undeniably momentous moment.

"Our music showcases us literally growing up," Gaskarth explains of where All Time Low has previously been and where it's now arrived with Everyone's Talking! "Our band has been this unfiltered piece of ourselves that we've put out there into the world. We see ourselves as a current band, a current act that continues to push forward and not one that's just built on its legacy," the singer adds proudly of All Time Low, who have sold more than 3.5 million albums in the U.S. alone and have garnered over 5 billion streams worldwide to date.

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