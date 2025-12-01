Chicago and Styx Teaming Up For The Windy Cities Tour

(fcc) Two of music's biggest bands, legendary multi-Platinum rockers Chicago and Styx, got their start in Chicago, and now they're joining together for their first-ever co-headlining tour, bringing the best of the Midwest to venues nationwide with "The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits...Your Kind of Tour" that kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and wraps September 6 in Los Angeles, CA.

"We are excited about the summer tour," says Chicago trumpeter Lee Loughnane. "Chicago has never toured with Styx before so it's going to be a lot of fun, we're looking forward to it."

"In my early days of live performing I had several mentors who were kind enough to let me join in and play with them despite not being able to read charts," adds Styx singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw. "Rod Henley, Ricky Parsons, Bobby and Larry Moore, Eddie Wohlford, Wimpy Jones, Country Boy Eddie and others gave me a shot. And I am thankful for that. By the time Chicago released their first album, I had enough experience to begin learning their amazing music on my own. Now, the idea of Styx touring with Chicago is a major thrill all on its own. We can't wait to spend the summer with them!"

Styx and Chicago will be offering their own exclusive pre-sales along with VIP packages beginning Tuesday, December 2 at 10am local time. Mastercard* and Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning December 2 at 10am and 12pm local time, respectively.



Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 5 at 10am local time at livenation.com. *Mastercard presales are only available for Austin and Kansas City shows.

"The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits...Your Kind of Tour" tour at any of the following stops.

DATE CITY VENUE

Mon 7/13 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Wed 7/15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri 7/17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat 7/18 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Mon 7/20 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tue 7/21 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu 7/23 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat 7/25 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Sun 7/26 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Tue 7/28 Toronto, ONT. RBC Ampitheatre

Thu 7/30 Grand Rapids, MI Acrisure Amphitheatre

Sat 8/1 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Sun 8/2 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Wed 8/5 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Thu 8/6 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Wed 8/19 Austin, TX Moody Center

Thu 8/20 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Mon 8/24 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue 8/25 Kansas City, MO MORTON Amphitheater

Fri 8/28 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sun 8/30 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue 9/1 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center

Wed 9/2 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Fri 9/4 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sun 9/6 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

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