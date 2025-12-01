Eagles Icon Bernie Leadon Shares 'Too Late To Be Cool' Video

(117) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bernie Leadon released the official music video for his recent album's title track, "Too Late To Be Cool." Filmed in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, the country-rock pioneer shares that it's never "too late to be cool."

The video depicts Leadon as the only person moving forward in time while the younger crowd surrounding him moves backwards. The video escalates into Leadon behind the wheel of a Ferrari on a closed racetrack, a thrilling metaphor capturing the unmistakable message - no matter the decade, Bernie Leadon will always be cool.

"'Too Late To Be Cool,' is like lukewarm, indifferent, detached, uncaring, about what's going on around us. Don't take everything that we're told as necessarily being true or accurate. Think for yourself, form your own opinion, and take no sh*t. But you can still be a nice guy," says Leadon.

Leadon is wrapping up a successful year following his return to music after a 20 year hiatus. The founding Eagles member dropped his highly anticipated solo album this fall, receiving features from top media outlets including Variety, Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times, No Depression, Billboard, American Songwriter, MOJO, Ultimate Classic Rock, Guitar Player, and more. In addition, the country-rock trailblazer has made several appearances including performing alongside Trisha Yearwood, James Taylor, and more at the Country Music Hall of Fame, playing a headlining set at AMERICANAFEST, hosting TalkShopLive for fans, and chatting with multi-format radio partners across the country. The GRAMMY Award winner also announced that he will be playing a New Year's Eve show at Keestone Resort Grand Theatre on December 31.

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