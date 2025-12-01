Elton John Strikes Platinum With 'Step Into Christmas'

(UMe) Elton John's festive classic "Step Into Christmas" has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), recognizing more than one million certified units in the United States.
Originally released on November 23, 1973, "Step Into Christmas" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Christmas Singles chart in the US. Over the past decade, the song has cemented its place as a seasonal favorite, spending a total of 44 weeks to date on the Billboard Holiday Airplay chart and re-entering the UK charts every December since 2011. During the 2020-21 winter season, it achieved its highest UK chart position to date at No.8. In 2023, exactly fifty years after its release, the single was certified Triple Platinum by the BPI.
In 2024, over 50 years after the song's original release, Elton John unveiled a brand-new video Christmas classic that reimagines the making of the original 1973 promo. The gloriously kitsch music video stars British actress and model Cara Delevingne as Elton, portraying the chaos and humour of a frantic production team trying to make the set "Christmassy enough." Between wrangling an escaped turkey, missing a real reindeer, and fending off fans, Cara perfectly channels Elton's iconic moves and expressions, paying playful homage to the original video. A lifelong Elton fan, Delevingne fulfilled a personal dream in this role, stepping-quite literally-into her friend's high-heeled boots for a joyful and affectionate tribute to one of the most enduring holiday songs of all time.
Written with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, "Step Into Christmas" truly captures the joy and spirit of the holiday season in Elton's unique and inimitable style. Decades after its debut, this bona fide classic continues to find new fans and cement its status as a truly joyous and essential staple of the festive season.
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