Evanescence Announce 2026 World Tour

(Live Nation) Evanescence announce their 2026 World Tour, journeying across North America, UK and Europe, to deliver an electric new set. Special guest Spiritbox and Nova Twins will open on the North American leg, and special guest Poppy will support on the UK & Europe leg with Nova Twins opening outside the UK. K.Flay, who features on Evanescence's latest single, "Fight Like A Girl," will open the UK shows. K.Flay will also support Evanescence for their Red Rocks Amphitheatre show.

Of the tour announcement, frontwoman Amy Lee states, "This year has been so inspiring in so many ways, creating so much new music, playing some bucket-list shows and working with so many artists that give us life. We are taking all of that fire and energy and inspiration and building it into an epic 2026 for our fans. Collaborating with K. Flay, Poppy, and Courtney Le Plante made me want to create a world where we could share stages together, and I'm thrilled we are going to make it happen! I can't wait to share what we've been working on, and I can't wait for this incredible tour."

For the band's first world-wide headlining tour in four years, tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, December 2, followed by Evanescence and Spiritbox presales at 12pm local same day. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 5 at 10am local time.

Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of the Evanescence 2026 World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 2nd at 8am local time until Thursday at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

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