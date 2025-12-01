Future Palace Share 'Deep Blue' Video

(Atom Splitter) Germany's Future Palace continue their upward trajectory with the release of their new single "Deep Blue" - a striking next chapter that builds on the momentum they've created over the past months.

After launching their new era with their first single under Century Media Records, the band now dives deeper into its signature mix of emotional intensity and cinematic storytelling.

"Deep Blue" captures the fear of drifting away from the people who matter most, using the image of sinking into the deep sea as a metaphor for emotional distance, depression, and the pressure of everyday life.

"It's about the moment you realize you're losing someone - or yourself - because everything around you becomes too overwhelming," says vocalist Maria Lessing.

The video brings this inner conflict to life through a dramatic underwater narrative: The band as a submarine crew searching for a friend who has spent so much time alone that she has transformed into a siren. Her defensiveness and pain mirror the emotional distortion that isolation can cause - the belief that no one cares, even when help is close.

Musically, "Deep Blue" strengthens the band's trademark blend of melody and heaviness.

"It combines our most addictive hooks with a fierce, guitar-driven energy - a mix of what 'Run' and 'Distortion' did best," explains guitarist Manuel Kohlert.

The result is a track that feels immediate, atmospheric, and unmistakably Future Palace. "Deep Blue" stands as an anthem for anyone who has felt left behind or trapped in their own thoughts - a reminder that even in the darkest depths, connection might still be within reach.

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