Rock Supergroup The Fell Share New Single 'Footprints'

(Chipster) Rock supergroup The Fell, featuring legendary bassist Billy Sheehan, multi-platinum producer Mike (K.) Krompass, and Australian vocal powerhouse Toby Rand, issued their debut EP, 'Killswitch,' on October 24th. And they are previewing the EP with the melodic yet rocking "Footprints."
"Footprints perfectly blends everything I love about making records - a little bit of heavy, big pop-leaning melodies, and radio-ready hooks, all wrapped in a big, modern rock production," Krompass explained. "Toby Rand and I poured ourselves into this one and our collective personalities brought it to life."
"Footprints is that song where all the pieces fall into place - the energy of modern rock, the lift of a pop melody, and those undeniable radio hooks. One of my favs on the record. Toby Rand and I wanted to capture the sweet spot between modern rock intensity and hook-driven pop. It's got riffs, melody, and a production that punches - it's just us."
Sheehan also explained why the song remains so special to him. "'Footprints' is one of the very first songs I heard from Mike and Toby and I was instantly hooked! I love this track! And it led to the formation of The Fell!"
Rand also offered his support of the track. "'Footprints' is about realizing that sometimes we wander down the wrong path and find ourselves searching for redemption. By retracing our footprints, we can see where we took the wrong turns - and where we found success. It's a reminder to keep navigating and to keep finding our way in an ever-changing, chaotic world. 'Footprints' was also the first completed song we created as a band, and became the barometer for the style of music we were writing. Excited to share this remix with the world."
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