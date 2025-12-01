The Pretty Reckless Get Nostalgic With 'Where Are You Christmas?' Video

(align) The Pretty Reckless has released the official music video for "Where Are You Christmas?" from their acclaimed Christmas EP, Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas, out now via Fearless Records.

The nostalgic, revamped visual stars frontwoman Taylor Momsen who reclaims her iconic role as Cindy Lou Who from the 2000 film Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Warm, sentimental and full of holiday spirit, the video is a gift for longtime fans and new listeners alike.

The video opens with a throwback broadcast clip of Jay Leno announcing Taylor Momsen's appearance on The Tonight Show during the original release of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, ushering in a full circle moment for Taylor as she reconnects with her younger self on-screen. The visual bridges past and present - transitioning into the grittier, electrifying version of the artist that she is today. She duets with her childhood self before taking the lead, breaking into a rock-driven, reimagined version of the beloved holiday anthem, all while performing on a stage decked out in Christmas decor.

Midway through the visual, "When We Were Young" from the Christmas EP gently cuts in, offering a seamless transition before Taylor concludes with "Christmas, Why Can't I Find You?" The video closes with her taking the stage solo in a striking bright-red Christian Siriano dress as she delivers the song's final notes for the first time in 25 years. It's a wholesome, fun, and beautiful tribute to Taylor's evolution as an artist and a celebration of where The Pretty Reckless have arrived with their powerful, signature sound.

Over the past month, Taylor performed alongside Soundgarden in a tribute at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where she reunited with her former co-star Jim Carrey. She also delivered a performance of the single in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

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