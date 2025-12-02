Black Sabbath's 'Symptom of the Universe' Given A Thrash Makeover By Day 40

(MDPR) DAY 40 have unleashed their studio cover of the Black Sabbath classic "Symptom of the Universe," delivering a blazing thrash metal twist on one of the genre's most untouchable foundations. This one punches hard and fast, landing squarely in the sweet spot for fans of Death, Testament and The Haunted.
The idea for the cover was born this past summer, right after the metal world was shaken by the passing of Ozzy Osbourne. The band felt the loss like a gut punch and knew they had to honor the man who helped build the entire blueprint for heavy music. They chose "Symptom of the Universe," stormed the stage at Total Metal Open Air and served up a version built around seven string guitars and a reworked arrangement. The crowd reaction was so intense it pushed the band to take it to the studio and capture the full power of their interpretation. And now it's here for all to blast.
DAY 40 was founded by Den Dimitrov in 2003, already a respected name in the Eastern European underground thanks to his pioneering work in Brainstorm and the cult classic Pieces of Reality. Since 2012, bassist Stefan Minev has locked in beside him, shaping the band's low end with precision and grit. Their strongest lineup yet is completed by drummer Hugo Terva, known for his time with Death Valley Knights and touring Europe with speed metal legends Savage Grace, along with guitarist Nikolay Atanasov, former Agent Steel member and current shredder for German thrash mainstays REZET.
The band's cover of "Symptom of the Universe" stands as both a tribute and a statement. Sabbath lit the fuse decades ago. DAY 40 are here to show that flame still burns bright and heavy.
Stryper Deliver 'End of Days' And Reveal 40th Anniversary Tour Plans
Motorhead Release 40th anniversary deluxe editions of 'Another Perfect Day'
Triumph US Festival 40th Anniversary Special Edition Package Announced
Marshall Crenshaw's Field Day Expanded For 40th Anniversary
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies- Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video- Hear Sublime's First New Album In 30 Years 'Until the Sun Explodes'- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire- Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact'- Metallica- Def Leppard- more
Blake Whiten 'Barely Gettin’ By' With New Ballad- Koe Wetzel Streaming New Album- Ian Munsick Declares 'World War III' With New Song- Jon Pardi- more
BTS Return To Busan For Homecoming Concerts- Hear The Kid LAROI's 'GIRLS' Remix Featuring Kehlani- Ludacris And GloRilla Deliver 'Real Hustla'- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies
Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video From Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album
Dirty Heads' Duddy Duets With His Daughter On '2 Young'
The Damn Truth Share 'The Willow' Remastered To Celebrate New Deal
Bruce Soord Remixes Jethro Tull Expanded 'J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net'
Des Rocs Takes Fans 'To Hell and Back' With New Album
Joanne Shaw Taylor Is 'Tired Of Being Right'
Samantha Fish Releases 'Paper Doll Live'