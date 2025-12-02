Black Sabbath's 'Symptom of the Universe' Given A Thrash Makeover By Day 40

(MDPR) DAY 40 have unleashed their studio cover of the Black Sabbath classic "Symptom of the Universe," delivering a blazing thrash metal twist on one of the genre's most untouchable foundations. This one punches hard and fast, landing squarely in the sweet spot for fans of Death, Testament and The Haunted.

The idea for the cover was born this past summer, right after the metal world was shaken by the passing of Ozzy Osbourne. The band felt the loss like a gut punch and knew they had to honor the man who helped build the entire blueprint for heavy music. They chose "Symptom of the Universe," stormed the stage at Total Metal Open Air and served up a version built around seven string guitars and a reworked arrangement. The crowd reaction was so intense it pushed the band to take it to the studio and capture the full power of their interpretation. And now it's here for all to blast.

DAY 40 was founded by Den Dimitrov in 2003, already a respected name in the Eastern European underground thanks to his pioneering work in Brainstorm and the cult classic Pieces of Reality. Since 2012, bassist Stefan Minev has locked in beside him, shaping the band's low end with precision and grit. Their strongest lineup yet is completed by drummer Hugo Terva, known for his time with Death Valley Knights and touring Europe with speed metal legends Savage Grace, along with guitarist Nikolay Atanasov, former Agent Steel member and current shredder for German thrash mainstays REZET.

The band's cover of "Symptom of the Universe" stands as both a tribute and a statement. Sabbath lit the fuse decades ago. DAY 40 are here to show that flame still burns bright and heavy.

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