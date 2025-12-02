Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary Celebrated With New Collection From Fender

(Fender) In celebration of Iron Maiden's landmark 50th Anniversary, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces new releases from the Fender Custom Shop, Fender and Jackson - series of instruments set to honor the iconic band's influential and enduring legacy.

Since forming in East London in 1975, the trailblazers, often credited with having pioneered the new wave of British heavy metal (NWOBHM) movement with their genre-defining sound and theatrical live performances, garnering a dedicated cult fanbase and selling more than 100 million records to date worldwide.

"Honoring Iron Maiden's fifty years of pushing heavy metal forward, this collection brings together the signature instruments that helped define their unmistakable sound," said Max Gutnik, FMIC's Chief Product Officer. "From Dave Murray's high-performance Stratocaster models and Janick Gers' energetic, vintage-leaning Strat to Steve Harris' unmistakable Precision Bass and Adrian Smith's versatile Jackson SC1, each instrument carries the tone, feel, and power behind Maiden's multi-guitar attack. These anniversary models are more than tributes; they are stage-ready tools built to inspire today's players and the next generation."

Across the group's five-decade spanning career, guitarist Dave Murray has been a mainstay on Iron Maiden's 17 studio albums; with climactic solos, galloping riffs, and the band's renowned multi-guitar harmonies cementing Murray as one of heavy metal's most legendary guitarists. Celebrating the artistry and talent that has remained instrumental in defining the group's signature sound, Fender Custom Shop (FCS) Masterbuilder Andy Hicks teamed up with Dave Murray to create a stunning new incarnation of his favorite Fender guitar in the Limited Edition Masterbuilt Dave Murray Stratocaster.

"Dave Murray has always been my favorite guitar hero. Not only is his style absolutely brilliant but he also proved to me long ago that Fender absolutely belongs in the world of heavy metal," said Andy Hicks, Fender Custom Shop Masterbuilder. "It was an absolute honor to build this guitar for him and I will never get over the excitement of seeing my favorite player from my favorite band playing one of my guitars."

To create the incredible Limited Edition Stratocaster, Hicks worked closely with Murray to devise a high-performance guitar that could keep up with the rigors of global touring. Powerful, punchy and versatile, it boasts 21 medium jumbo stainless-steel frets and an oil-finished '60s-style Oval "C"-shaped walnut neck, offering exceptional comfort and effortless playability. Coupled with Murray's tried and true combination of Seymour Duncan Hot Rails bridge and neck pickups and a JB Jr. middle pickup, it perfectly handles galloping rhythms and soaring leads. With premium parts upgrades, the unique and stylishly tasteful Stratocaster is flawlessly finished in NOS Olympic White.

Custom Shop Limited Edition Masterbuilt Dave Murray Stratocaster ($11,000.00 USD). The 2-piece select alder body is flawlessly finished in NOS Olympic White and is paired with an oil-finished '60s-style Oval "C"-shaped walnut neck for an incredibly comfortable, high-performance Strat. With a flat-laminated, 9.5" to 14" compound radius rosewood fingerboard and 21 medium jumbo stainless-steel frets, this guitar plays effortlessly. Loaded with Murray's tried and true combination of Seymour Duncan Hot Rails bridge and neck pickups and a JB Jr. middle pickup, this Strat is powerful, punchy and perfect for intricate, galloping rhythm parts and soaring leads. To keep up with the rigors of global touring, Murray and Hicks landed on a combination of premium parts upgrades ranging from the addition of an AxLabs Tone Claw Locking Spring Claw and Heavy Duty Noiseless Springs to suite of FU-Tone components (42mm Big Brass Block and Tremolo Stopper, Titanium String Lock Screws, Saddle Mounting Screws, Nut Clamp Screws, Lock Nut Blocks, Saddle Inserts and Bridge Posts). After road-testing this latest incarnation of his favorite Fender, it's easy to see why the Limited Edition Masterbuilt Dave Murray Stratocaster is his new #1. Other premium features include Dave Murray signature neckplate, vintage-style tuners, Fender Custom Shop strap and certificate of authenticity.

As Iron Maiden celebrate their landmark 50th Anniversary, they remain one of heavy metal's most influential and enduring forces. Defined by galloping bass lines, multi-guitar harmonies, operatic vocals and the ever-evolving presence of their iconic figurehead "Eddie," the band's unmistakable sound has inspired generations of fans around the world. With 17 studio albums and more than 100 million records sold, their legacy continues to shape the evolution of metal five decades on.

Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Janick Gers Stratocaster ($1,699.99 USD) Janick Gers joined Iron Maiden in 1990, bringing his explosive energy and dynamic playing style to the band's distinctive multi-guitar attack. Known for his energetic stage presence-featuring dramatic spins and guitar-flinging showmanship-Gers has contributed technical precision and melodic sensibilities to Iron Maiden's sound for over three decades. The 50th Anniversary Iron Maiden Janick Gers Stratocaster comes in a classic Black finish and includes a 7.25" radius rosewood fingerboard with vintage tall frets and Seymour Duncan JB Jr. neck and bridge pickups. Other features include a Fender Vintage-style Synchronized Tremolo with bent steel saddles, 50th Anniversary neck plate and Gers' signature on the back of the headstock. Offered in Rosewood Fingerboard, Black finish. Fender.com online exclusive guitar.

Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Dave Murray Stratocaster ($1,799.99 USD) Dave Murray's iconic Stratocaster models have part-shaped the band's distinctive multi-guitar attack for decades. Combining the best features of Dave's favorite Fender guitars - three Seymour Duncan pickups, compound-radius fingerboard and a Floyd Rose R2 double-locking tremolo - the 50th Anniversary Iron Maiden Dave Murray Stratocaster delivers legendary tone, superb feel and an iconic look that has been center stage throughout the band's historic career. Offered in Rosewood Fingerboard, Black finish.

Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Steve Harris Precision Bass ($1,699.99 USD) Steve Harris' dynamic basslines have made him one of the most influential metal bassists alive. Harris has stayed true to his battle-hardened Fender Precision Bass over the years, and his new 50th Anniversary signature model now comes in an elegant Satin Black finish with an all-maple neck and body with complementing mirrored pickguard. Other ironclad features include a powerful Precision split P Bass pickup, Fender Vintage Precision Bridge, Fender round-wound strings and Harris' signature on the back of the headstock. A set of Rotosound Steve Harris Signature flat-wound strings are included in the gig bag. Available in Maple Fingerboard, Satin Black finish. Find more here

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