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Karnivool Share 'Opal' Visualizer

12-02-2025
Karnivool Share 'Opal' Visualizer

(The Syndicate) Karnivool will release their highly anticipated new album In Verses on February 6, 2026, via Cymatic Records / The Orchard. The frenetic "Aozora" accompanied the announcement - inspired by the Japanese term for "blue sky," the track seeks escape, yearning for freedom from human complexity and oppression. "Drone" was released earlier this summer, and today, the group shares their most ambitious track yet with "Opal."

The majestic "Opal" features a collage of ideas stretching back to guitarist Drew Goddard's earliest creative chapters with the band. "The riff in the middle and end was actually the first thing I recorded in the Themata era, on a computer at my parents' house.

"Twenty years later, it found its place here. Jon dug it up, and we made it feel more current. The verse that starts with 'You've been holding up...' was a section left off 'Aeons' from Asymmetry.

"The whole track came together in a way we've never really experienced before-these old, separate ideas suddenly just fell into place."

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