Langhorne Slim 'On Fire' With New Video

(MPG) Trailblazing singer/songwriter Langhorne Slim has released the official video for his latest single "On Fire" off his forthcoming album The Dreamin' Kind, due out January 16th through Dualtone Records.

Bursting with Motown influences and soulful strut, "On Fire" sets the stage for an Elvis-tinged, Risky Business-inspired late-night closing shift at the local dive. "I wrote 'On Fire' one morning after listening to an old reggae record put out by the mighty Mississippi Records," stated Slim. "I was stoked to record it with the boys, but knew it needed something extra so I called the Queen: Jess Wolfe. I'd been wanting to work with her for a long time and though she was a fully pregnant goddess, she said she'd be there. She laid down an orchestra of background vocals in about an hour and made the song slap."

"On Fire" follows the release of the propulsive, electrifying "Rock N Roll," and "Haunted Man," a hard-rocking juggernaut accompanied by a spooky, fog-filled video featuring guest appearances by Greta Van Fleet members Sam F. Kiszka and Daniel Wagner. Slim also recently shared the banjo-driven roots anthem "Dream Come True," whose raw tangle of acoustic instruments gives way to a gorgeous, swelling crescendo.

The Dreamin' Kind is Langhorne Slim's ninth studio album and finds the Pennsylvania-born, Nashville-based artist strapping on an electric guitar and embracing his longtime love of larger-than-life rock & roll. The album was produced by Greta Van Fleet's Sam F. Kiszka, who also plays across the album alongside his bandmate Daniel Wagner.

"When I'm at home, I'm usually playing acoustic guitar on the couch, and I don't have much opportunity to plug in and rock out," Slim explains. "Working with Sam and Danny gave me a chance to get loud. I'd introduce a riff and we'd all start playing, and it was f***ing beautiful. It reminded me of when I was real young, and I'd go to New Jersey and watch my cousin rehearse with his garage-punk band in his basement."

The Dreamin' Kind marks Slim's first album in more than four years, following 2021's critically acclaimed Strawberry Mansion - his Billboard 200 debut, filled with songs inspired by his life-changing decision to get sober from prescription pills and praised by Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal, and NPR's All Things Considered. Around that release, Slim found himself opening for Greta Van Fleet in Connecticut. The Grammy-winning rockers were fans of his music long before he hit the stage as their opening act. "I remember hearing Lost at Last, Volume 1 for the first time, and it absolutely resonated with me," says Kiszka. "He has the conviction of 100 singers. He puts his entire body and soul into it. Rock & roll isn't a sound, necessarily. It's an energy, and he's got it."

Kicking off in February, Slim will hit the road for his nationwide US headline tour supporting the new album. It'll include stops in Atlanta, DC, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit his website.

Track Listing:

01) Rock N Roll

02) Dream Come True

03) Loyalty

04) On Fire

05) Stealin' Time

06) Rickety Ol' Bridge

07) Strange Companion

08) Possessive

09) Lord

10) Haunted Man

11) Dance On Thru

12) Engine 99

Tour Dates:

12/12 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater *

12/13 - Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre *

12/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *

02/05 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/06 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

02/07 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall

02/10 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

02/11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

02/13 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

02/14 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

02/15 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

02/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/19 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

02/20 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

02/21 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

02/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall

02/24 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's

02/25 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/27 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

02/28 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

04/09 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

04/10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge

04/11 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

04/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

04/14 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

04/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/18 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

04/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

04/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/24 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

04/28 - Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

04/29 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

05/01 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

05/02 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

* - special guest on Jordan Klepper's Suffering Fools Tour

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Langhorne Slim 'On Fire' With New Video

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