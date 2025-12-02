Roman Candle Release 'Nothing Is Original' Video

(Cosa Nostra) Las Vegas rockers Roman Candle have released their brand new single "Nothing Is Original" today, arriving with an accompanying music video. The new track continues the band's prolific output following their signing to Sumerian Records earlier this year.

Speaking on today's release, vocalist Piper Ferrari shares, "'Nothing Is Original' was the first song we wrote for the new record, and it set the emotional temperature for everything that followed.

"Those early lines-'holier than thou / holier than me'-opened the door to a kind of raw self-interrogation we hadn't tapped into before. It became the blueprint for the entire album: messy, honest, and painfully human."

Since joining Sumerian Records, Roman Candle have released the critically acclaimed singles "Fire In The Night Sky Forever."and "This Band Has Led Me To Places I Wouldn't Go With A Gun," establishing themselves as one of the most vital voices in contemporary hardcore. The band has amassed 2.8 million streams across all platforms and 400,000 YouTube views, building a devoted following through relentless live performances and emotionally resonant songwriting.

The band will be ending the year on a high note as they join Norma Jean on the California dates of the "Oh God, The Aftermath" Anniversary Tour, beginning December 6th in Bakersfield.

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