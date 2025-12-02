Skillet Take 'O Comes, O Come Emmanuel' To No. 1

(Atom Splitter) Skillet's cover of "O Come, O Come Emmanuel" has soared to #1 across multiple BILLBOARD charts: Christian Digital Song Sales, Holiday Digital Song Sales, Rock Digital Song Sales, Alternative Digital Song Sales and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales.
The band's debut Christmas track also saw charting on BILLBOARD's Digital Song Sales (#3), Hot Hard Rock Songs (#6), Hot Christian Songs (#12), Canadian Digital Song Sales (#12), Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (#40) and the Holiday 100 (#79) charts respectively.
The song is accompanied by a powerful and moving music video that garnered over 1m views in less than a week. Tonight at 8pm ET, fans can tune in on YouTube to join SKILLET for A Rock Feed Christmas Special - an evening of music, conversation, and surprises.
The event will feature a special live Q&A with U.S. military veterans, presented in partnership with VET TIX, a nonprofit organization the band has long supported. This season, SKILLET is spotlighting VET TIX alongside St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to encourage continued giving and awareness.
"O Come, O Come Emmanuel" caps off a massive year that included packed shows across Europe last summer and a sold-out Central and South American tour including Mexico City, Lima, Buenos Aires and Santiago, and the hugely successful Awakening Tour with Jeremy Camp this past November.
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