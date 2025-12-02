The Flatliners Stream New Single 'Misanthropy & Me'

(Clarion Call) The Flatliners have released their new single "Misanthropy & Me," which is the first offering from the JUNO Award-nominated, Toronto-bred punk mainstays new deal with Equal Vision Records.

"Misanthropy & Me" examines a shared human condition in which hope, optimism and one's sense of purpose begins to dissolve. The band had the following to share about the track: "Born from a familiar flame and destined to dominate a special place in your barely beating heart, we present to you an all-new anthem of apathy, 'Misanthropy & Me'.

"While the fires of 'New Ruin' are still burning bright, the flickering light inside humanity's head has undoubtedly dimmed. We're here to reassure you: Your spirit's not broken. It's just worn out..."

Additionally, The Flatliners will be making a handful of appearances across the month of December. Performing headline shows in Chicago, IL on Saturday, December 6 and Montreal, QC on Saturday, December 13, the run will also include the band's annual, year-end performance, The Holiday Melee, at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON on Friday, December 12. Support in select markets will be provided by The Lawrence Arms, F***ed Up, Samiam, Dead Broke, The Planet Smashers and Wine Lips.

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