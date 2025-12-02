The Used Plan A Mid Summer Night's Symphony

(BPM) For over 25 years, The Used have ticked off a multitude of milestones, with their influential career shaping the landscape both in and beyond emo and alternative rock. But in 2026, The Used will tick off yet another monumental first in their extremely storied career, set to perform for the first time ever on the legendary stage of the Sydney Opera House for one unforgettable black tie event, complete with a full symphony orchestra and choir on March 29, 2026.

This unprecedented night, titled A Mid Summer Night's Symphony, will offer Australian fans a chance to experience The Used live in action as you've never seen them before, with the news guaranteed to delight fans far and wide; and the excitement is entirely echoed by the band themselves. "The Sydney Opera House is one of the most prestigious venues in the world. And we will be playing there with full orchestra and choir!" enthuses The Used vocalist Bert McCracken. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for The Used and we couldn't be more excited. Can't wait to see you there!"

Early bird pre-sale tickets on sale: Tuesday December 2nd @ 11am AEDT time. To Gain Early Ticket Access Register At https://daltours.cc/TheUsedSOH. Tickets on sale: Wednesday December 3rd @ 11am AEDT time

This extraordinary 2026 show will follow The Used's largely sold out colossal 25th anniversary down under tour in August and September this year which showcased 2002's self-titled album, 2004's In Love And Death and 2007's Lies For The Liars played in full on consecutive nights in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Fremantle. But next March, the band will mount their most expansive Australian performance to date with the orchestral additions guaranteed to add some ravishing magic to multiple fan-favourites across The Used's extensive back catalogue.

Having toured extensively throughout their career, The Used are currently closing out 2025 touring alongside Papa Roach in Canada, while 2026 will see them tick off Emo's Not Dead Cruise, Sonic Temple and a hotly-anticipated performance next October with My Chemical Romance. Prior to their monumental 25th anniversary tour earlier this year, The Used have logged multiple Aussie runs since the mid 2000s, with Australian Music Scene proclaiming of one of their many recent Melbourne shows: "this tour isn't just about nostalgia - it's a proper thank you to fans who've stuck around for two decades. And judging by the sweat, the screams and the smiles, these songs still burn just as hard as they did back then."

Prepare for an unforgettable black tie event for the ages at one of Australia's most renowned venues in 2026; tickets for The Used's Sydney Opera House performance next March will definitely not last long!

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