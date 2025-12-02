Wolfgang Van Halen Shares First Mammoth Tour Dates Of 2026

(PFA) Wolfgang Van Halen and his band Mammoth are announcing their first headlining dates of 2026. The lineup-Van Halen with guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro, and drummer Garrett Whitlock-will return to North America in support of their third album, The End.
The newly announced 19-date trek kicks off March 5 in Buffalo, NY, and runs through April 4 in Prior Lake, MN. Stops include Toronto, ON (March 8), Wallingford, CT (March 15), Knoxville, TN (March 24), and Cincinnati, OH (April 1 - no fooling), among others. Rockers 10 Years and James and the Cold Gun will join as support.
The End is out now via BMG on all digital platforms. The 10-track album-produced by longtime collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette-runs 39 minutes and showcases Van Halen's continued evolution as a songwriter and performer. As with his previous releases, Wolfgang wrote every song and performed all instrumentation and vocals, pushing himself further than he did on his debut and sophomore albums.
From the hypnotic opening of "One Of A Kind" to the infectious closer "All In Good Time," The End highlights his growing range and musical identity. Tracks such as "Happy," "Something New," and "Selfish" slot seamlessly alongside fan favorites already central to Mammoth's live show.
The album cycle began with a chart-topping lead single released in May, accompanied by a standout music video-a reimagining of the cult-classic From Dusk Till Dawn-directed by Robert Rodriguez and Greg Nicotero. The clip has surpassed 5 million views and features appearances by Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and Wolfgang's mother, Valerie Bertinelli. Follow-up single "The Spell," now Top 10 at Active Rock radio, has crossed 6 million views, while the video for the explicit track "I Really Wanna" drew strong critical and fan response upon its September release. The video for "Same Old Song" arrived alongside the album.
Mar 5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Mar 7 - Ottawa, ON - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa
Mar 8 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Mar 10 - Montral, QC - L'Olympia
Mar 11 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
Mar 13 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City
Mar 14 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Mar 15 - Wallingford, CT - The DOME at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Mar 18 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
Mar 19 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Mar 22 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE
Mar 24 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
Mar 25 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Mar 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
Mar 28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino DreamMaker's Theater
Mar 31 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Apr 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Apr 3 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
Apr 4 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel (10 Years Only)
July 18 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Theater (Rescheduled from November 29 - Support TBD)
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