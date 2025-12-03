Alter Bridge Stream 'Playing Aces' Video

(PFA) With less than six weeks until the arrival of their eighth studio album on January 9, 2026, Alter Bridge return with their brand-new single, "Playing Aces," along with a J.T. Ibanez directed music video.

The track bursts open with the band's trademark dual-guitar firepower as Myles Kennedy (vocals/guitars), Mark Tremonti (guitars/vocals), Brian Marshall (bass), and Scott Phillips (drums) lock into the muscular groove that has defined their sound for more than two decades.

The propulsive verses build into a soaring, unforgettable chorus, highlighted by Kennedy's declaration: "If I risked it all, I hope you'll understand that I had to play my hand..."

"The term 'Playing Aces' ties in with the gambling analogy of risking everything regardless of how many times you've failed in life. It's a last-ditch effort to come out on top," explains Myles Kennedy.

With over twenty years as one of rock's most consistently acclaimed bands, Alter Bridge continue to push forward. Renowned for their towering riffs, infectious melodies, and masterful guitar interplay, the quartet will release their self-titled eighth studio album on January 9, 2026, via Napalm Records. Physical formats are available for preorder now at https://www.lnk.to/AB-AlterBridge.

The forthcoming album features 12 brand-new tracks that capture some of the band's most compelling work to date. Songs like "Rue The Day," "Disregarded," and "Scales Are Falling" stand tall alongside staples from the Alter Bridge catalog. "Trust In Me" showcases the powerful vocal chemistry between Kennedy and Tremonti, with Myles taking lead on the verses and Mark commanding the chorus-an approach they flip on "Tested and Able," one of the band's heaviest introductions to date. "Hang By a Thread" is primed for the live stage, echoing the energy of fan-favorite anthems, while album closer "Slave to Master" delivers an epic finale and marks the longest track the band has ever recorded.

The first single, "Silent Divide," continues its ascent at Active Rock and has already surpassed 4 million views on YouTube. Longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette once again joins the band for the project, recorded over two months this spring at both the legendary 5150 Studios in California and at Elvis' studio in Florida.

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