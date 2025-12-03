(Red Sand) KMFDM are back, declaring themselves the 'ENEMY' with their 24th album! It is set for release on 6th February 2026, two weeks before the band begins a previously announced and almost sold-out European tour. A first single from it, 'Oubliette', will be issued on 12th December.
Kommanded by the songwriting and vocal power of Sascha 'Käpt'n K' Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli, and backed by the percussive onslaught of Andy Selway, KMFDM is now joined by London six-string slinger Tidor Nieddu bringing his own bold and vivid guitar flavours. On top of that, having hypnotised audiences on the band's 40th anniversary tour with her live rendition of 'Professional Killer', Annabella Konietzko also appears with her own hit-list on the explosive 'You', marking her songwriting debut with the group.
Never a band to take the easy path, 'ENEMY' delivers some of KMFDM's most stylistically challenging and politically scathing material yet; from the dance/rock melodicism of 'Oubliette' to the darkened grooves of 'Catch & Kill', the satirical brute force thrash of 'Outernational Intervention' to the vicious and hyperbolic industrial metal of 'L'Etat', the funky throb of 'Vampyr' to the cheeky dub of 'Stray Bullet 2.0'.
KMFDM keeps moving, dancing on the blood-dimmed tide, roaring as a rough beast to make noise against a world that demands the silence of ignorance. Join the Ultra Heavy Beat and make yourself the ENEMY of hypocrisy, discrimination and injustice!
ENEMY
TRACKLIST
1 Enemy
2 Oubliette
3 L'Etat
4 Vampyr
5 You
6 Outernational Intervention
7 A Okay
8 Stray Bullet 2.0
9 Catch & Kill
10 Gun Quarter Sue
11 The Second Coming
KMFDM Stream New Song 'OUBLIETTE'
KMFDM Announce New Album 'Enemy'
KMFDM Launching European Tour Early Next Year
KMFDM Deliver 'HAU RUCK 2025' Album
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies- Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video- Hear Sublime's First New Album In 30 Years 'Until the Sun Explodes'- more
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Made A Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire- Fit For A King Make 'Blood Pact'- Metallica- Def Leppard- more
Blake Whiten 'Barely Gettin’ By' With New Ballad- Koe Wetzel Streaming New Album- Ian Munsick Declares 'World War III' With New Song- Jon Pardi- more
BTS Return To Busan For Homecoming Concerts- Hear The Kid LAROI's 'GIRLS' Remix Featuring Kehlani- Ludacris And GloRilla Deliver 'Real Hustla'- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
Former Senses Fail Star Zack Roach Dies
Staind Share 'It's Been Awhile' Video From Break The Cycle - 25th Anniversary Live Album
Dirty Heads' Duddy Duets With His Daughter On '2 Young'
The Damn Truth Share 'The Willow' Remastered To Celebrate New Deal
Bruce Soord Remixes Jethro Tull Expanded 'J-Tull Dot Com: Another Cast Of The Net'
Des Rocs Takes Fans 'To Hell and Back' With New Album
Joanne Shaw Taylor Is 'Tired Of Being Right'
Samantha Fish Releases 'Paper Doll Live'