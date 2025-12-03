KMFDM Announce New Album 'Enemy'

(Red Sand) KMFDM are back, declaring themselves the 'ENEMY' with their 24th album! It is set for release on 6th February 2026, two weeks before the band begins a previously announced and almost sold-out European tour. A first single from it, 'Oubliette', will be issued on 12th December.

Kommanded by the songwriting and vocal power of Sascha 'Käpt'n K' Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli, and backed by the percussive onslaught of Andy Selway, KMFDM is now joined by London six-string slinger Tidor Nieddu bringing his own bold and vivid guitar flavours. On top of that, having hypnotised audiences on the band's 40th anniversary tour with her live rendition of 'Professional Killer', Annabella Konietzko also appears with her own hit-list on the explosive 'You', marking her songwriting debut with the group.

Never a band to take the easy path, 'ENEMY' delivers some of KMFDM's most stylistically challenging and politically scathing material yet; from the dance/rock melodicism of 'Oubliette' to the darkened grooves of 'Catch & Kill', the satirical brute force thrash of 'Outernational Intervention' to the vicious and hyperbolic industrial metal of 'L'Etat', the funky throb of 'Vampyr' to the cheeky dub of 'Stray Bullet 2.0'.

KMFDM keeps moving, dancing on the blood-dimmed tide, roaring as a rough beast to make noise against a world that demands the silence of ignorance. Join the Ultra Heavy Beat and make yourself the ENEMY of hypocrisy, discrimination and injustice!

ENEMY

TRACKLIST

1 Enemy

2 Oubliette

3 L'Etat

4 Vampyr

5 You

6 Outernational Intervention

7 A Okay

8 Stray Bullet 2.0

9 Catch & Kill

10 Gun Quarter Sue

11 The Second Coming

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