Metal Supergroup CYHRA Deliver 'Box With Spirits'

(C Squared Music) Swedish melodic metal supergroup CYHRA (Featuring Amaranthe Co-Founder Jake E and current The Halo Effect, Kamelot, The Crown, and Suburban Tribe members) have stormed onto the modern metal scene once again with their latest single, "Box With Spirits".

The supergroup continues to offer a fresh sound that challenges the boundaries of modern metal, leaning hard on punchy riffs and brooding, atmospheric synth accents. Defying trends and remaining true to their unique foundations, CYHRA's catchy melodies and epic hooks are always underpinned by a raw edge that reinforces the band's commitment to authenticity. Lyrically, the song offers cutting commentary on the dangers of locking up emotions, running from uncomfortable truths, and hiding one's true self from others.

Frontman Jake E comments, "'Box with Spirits' looks at the architecture of avoidance - the masks we wear, the truths we tuck away, and the small, deliberate choices that keep us from being seen. The title is a careful double entendre: spirits as both ghosts and distilled solace. We go to the liquor cabinet not only to drink, but to defer a reckoning, to soften questions we're not ready to answer; the bottles become companions to the things that haunt us. And why put the heart in that same box? Because hiding it can feel like protection - a way to preserve what's fragile, to shield love from further damage, to parcel pain into something manageable, or even to freeze a version of ourselves we're not willing to lose. In that box, vulnerability is both locked away and preserved; it's a refuge and a prison. The song interrogates that uneasy calculus and the tiny courage required to open the lid and let what's inside be found."

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