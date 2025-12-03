Parliament Funkadelic, BADBADNOTGOOD and Eric Johnson Lead Austin Blues Festival Lineup

(Giant Noise) Austin Blues Festival has announced its stellar 2026 lineup, with Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, BADBADNOTGOOD and Eric Johnson leading two unforgettable days of world-class music on April 25th and 26th.
Co-presented by the legendary Antone's Nightclub along with Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, the festival returns to Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park and features performances from Larkin Poe, Adrian Quesada's Boleros Psicodelicos, The War and Treaty, Chaparelle, Los Amigos Invisibles, D.K. Harrell, Annie & The Caldwells, Huston-Tillotson Jazz Orchestra, and second line parades from Pinettes Brass Band & New Breed Brass Band, with more to be announced.
"Each year, Austin Blues Festival brings together generations of music lovers and introduces new audiences to our amazing and unique lineup of artists," said Will Bridges, co-owner of Antone's and Austin Blues Festival. "Our 2026 programming represents the incredible depth and diversity of music today-from its traditional roots to its modern innovations-and we're thrilled to share this experience with the Austin community and music fans from around the world."
Building on the momentum of Antone's 50th anniversary celebration in 2025 and the recent announcement of a landmark 50-year lease extension, Austin Blues Festival continues to honor Austin's rich blues heritage while showcasing the genre's evolution and cultural impact. The 2026 edition promises an eclectic mix of legendary artists and rising stars, cementing the festival's reputation as a premier destination for music enthusiasts.
"We are excited to co-present the 2026 Austin Blues Festival with Antone's, a legendary and cherished Austin institution," said Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, CEO of Waterloo Greenway Conservancy. "The lineup guarantees an unforgettable musical experience lighting up Moody Amphitheater against the backdrop of beautiful Waterloo Park. The energy these musicians bring, combined with the emotion and history of the Blues, will make Waterloo Park come alive in ways you simply have to feel to believe. We are thrilled to welcome the community for a weekend that's powerful, joyful, and deeply Austin."
Austin Blues Festival 2-Day ticket types consist of Upper Lawn GA, Lower Lawn GA, Reserved Seating, and VIP Hill, which features premium Adirondack Seating, a dedicated VIP Hill bar, access to both GA lawns, access to the Private Lounge and Rooftop Terrace areas, and Premium Garage Parking directly behind the venue. Upgrade add-ons for access to the Private Lounge, Rooftop Terrace, and Garage Parking are also available for Upper Lawn GA, Lower Lawn GA, and Reserved Seating ticket types. Daily lineups and information about when 1-Day tickets will go on sale are coming soon. For more details on ticket offerings and to purchase 2026 tickets, visit austinbluesfestival.com/tickets.
A portion of festival proceeds benefit Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, supporting the organization's mission to create and maintain an extraordinary urban park system for the benefit of all Austinites.
2025 Austin Blues Festival Lineup Revealed
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