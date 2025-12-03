The Band CAMINO Share Studio Version Of 'Afterthought'

(Atlantic) Following the conclusion of the North American leg of their global headline tour, The Band CAMINO continue to expand on their third studio album NeverAlways with "Afterthought" - available now via Atlantic Records. The longtime fan-demanded track was first teased by the band years ago, along with landing on the setlist nightly during the NeverAlways Tour.

The Nashville-based trio - Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess - pick back up on the road next Tuesday in Glasgow, but not before making a stop home for their debut performance at the legendary Grand Ole Opry on Friday, December 5th.

The Band CAMINO's third studio album NeverAlways is highlighted by standout singles "Stupid Questions" and "Infinity," both co-written with longtime collaborators Seth Ennis and Schmidt (capturing the classic CAMINO sound first heard on hit singles "Daphne Blue" and "See Through"). The 11-track collection also sees the trio team up with the likes of Captain Cuts, Jonah Shy (Role Model, Shawn Mendes), Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams) & more. Their corresponding global headline NeverAlways Tour follows their exclusive run of shows deemed Tour Before The Tour, which saw them take on intimate venues across the country with shows selling out in under 20 minutes.

The Band CAMINO has amassed nearly 1 billion career streams, sold out global headline tours, and received critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard and more. Since forming in 2015, they've unleashed a series of fan favorite projects including the My Thoughts On You EP (2016), Heaven EP (2017), tryhard EP (2019), self-titled debut LP The BAND CAMINO (2021), and sophomore LP The Dark (2023). They have delivered showstopping performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live, in addition to major festival sets at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more. Now entering their tenth year, the trio has crafted their most substantial body of work and exhilarating live shows yet.

THE NEVERALWAYS TOUR

Dec 9, 2025 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage

Dec 10, 2025 - Manchester, United Kingdom - New Century Hall

Dec 12, 2025 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town - SOLD OUT

Dec 14, 2025 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

Dec 16, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

Dec 17, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

Feb 19, 2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Powerstation

Feb 21, 2026 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

Feb 22, 2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum

Feb 24, 2026 - Brisbane, Australia - The Tivoli

Feb 26, 2026 - Fremantle, Australia - Freo Social

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