The Struts' Luke Spiller Reveals Cover Of Slade's 'Merry Xmas Everybody'

(The Syndicate) As we quickly approach the holiday season, The Struts vocalist Luke Spiller has debuted a festive holiday cover of Christmas classic "Merry Xmas Everybody", available today across all digital streaming platforms.

While this time of the year can be chaotic for many, Spiller hopes fans get the chance to slow dance to this version in between the often hectic moments that happen around Christmastime.

"Like so many of us, I have always loved Christmas. For me personally, it's a time where I often travel back to the United Kingdom and spend quality time with my family after a long year of touring and seeing the world. I grew up listening to this song and have such great memories being surrounded by the people I love celebrating the year coming to a close. I wanted to put my own spin on this classic and decided to strip back the music so people can really focus on the lyrics. Slade were an incredible band and have been a huge influence on my own musical journey so I really wanted to do it justice." Luke Spiller shares, and continues, "Merry Xmas Everybody!"

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