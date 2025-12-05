Bad Omens To Livestream Amsterdam Concert

(PAA) Following their sold-out Do You Feel Love European tour, Bad Omens will commemorate their landmark 2025 run with an exclusive global livestream, Bad Omens: Live from Amsterdam, broadcasting worldwide on Friday, December 12 via streaming platform VEEPS.

Tickets for Bad Omens: Live from Amsterdam are available here for $19.99 or $24.99 (day of show), with free access for VEEPS All Access subscribers. Fans can also secure a limited-edition commemorative poster - only 1,212 will be produced - while supplies last.

The Amsterdam performance caps off a banner year for the chart-topping rock band, whose meteoric rise has been chronicled across major music outlets. 2025 has seen Bad Omens dominate festival stages worldwide - from Download UK and Graspop Belgium to Aftershock in the U.S. - while announcing their first-ever headline arena tours across Europe and North America, with tickets moving fast. Their latest singles "Specter," "Impose," and "Dying to Love" have drawn widespread critical acclaim for blending dark cinematic production with anthemic hooks, cementing the band as one of modern metal's most inventive acts.

The tour's meticulous live production and the emotional intensity of their performances have been widely praised. Earlier this year, Kerrang! described their headline shows as "arena-ready spectacles that blur the line between metal show and immersive art installation." With Bad Omens: Live from Amsterdam, the band brings that experience to a worldwide audience for the first time, captured in full-scale production.

Related Stories

Bad Omens Share New Song And Video 'Left For Good'

Bad Omens, Beartooth and PRESIDENT Plot North American Arena Tour

Bad Omens Deliver 'Dying To Love' Video

Bad Omens Return With New Track 'Impose'

News > Bad Omens